Over Two Inches of Overnight Rain in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We've had over two inches of rain here in St. Cloud.
The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.11 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport up to midnight Sunday night. We've had another 1.19 of an inch since midnight, as of 10:00 a.m. That brings us up to 2.30 inches for this system, with more light rain in the forecast for Monday.
For the month of August, St. Cloud is up to 3.97 inches of rain, which is 2.37 inches above normal.
For the summer, we're at 6.47 inches, which is still 2.48 inches below normal.
