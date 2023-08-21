Nautical Bowls Second Location in St Cloud Area Coming Soon
All people who are concerned with their health, or trying to make the decision to make some more healthy choices in their lives, or people who would just like some delicious food for a quick lunch, dinner or just a snack, this is for you!
Within the last year, Nautical Bowls opened up a location on 5th Avenue, downtown St. Cloud. I was able to stop there and try one of their bowls, actually I got two that I shared because they had a two for one promotion at that time.
The Nautical Bowls are either "build your own", or you can choose from some of their signature bowls.
From the Nautical Bowls website:
At Nautical Bowls, we like to take care of the food piece of this health journey for you. We also care about educating and inspiring you to take steps to live your best life.
Our entire menu is what we like to call, “guilt-free”–aka, you can devour everything we offer & be set up for success!
If you have tried these delicious bowls before, you know what I'm talking about. If you haven't tried them yet because "you don't get downtown very often", soon you will have another location to choose from. Hopefully this one will be more convenient for you.
The sign says "coming soon", do not confirmed date has been set, but there will be a second Nautical Bowls soon in Waite Park. The restaurant is under construction, and the location is in the strip mall near Pizza Ranch and Orange Theory Fitness.
If you are unfamiliar with what the menu looks like, here is an example:
THE NAUTI BOWL
Açaí, Pitaya, Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter
ANCHOR BOWL
Açaí, Granola, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Cashew Cacao Butter
BLUE BAY BOWL
Blue Majik, Açaí, Coconut, Spirulina Chia, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Coconut Butter Crumbles
BIG ISLAND BOWL
Blue Majik, Açaí, Pitaya, Mango, Coconut, Vanilla Chia, Granola, Strawberries, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds
These are just a few examples, The combinations are endless.
