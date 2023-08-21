Holdingford Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
PILLAGER (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man was hurt in a motorcycle crash up in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Cass County.
Sixty-eight-year-old Robert Eggerth was going west on Highway 210 near Pillager when a deer crossed the road.
Eggerth was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
