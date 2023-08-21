Daily Parade, Marching Bands Popular Draw at Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- One of the popular daily attractions at the Minnesota State Fair is the daily parade that happens at 2:00 p.m.

It has everything from floats to visiting royalty to high school marching band competitions. Another great way to showcase people from all around our state.

Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says before you go to the fair, there is a way to see which high school marching bands will be performing the day you are there.

Under competitions, then go to marching bands, there's a lineup of which high schools are competing on which day. Then you can see who will be here the day you are coming.

The record for the most attended State Fair is just over 2.1 million in 2019. The record for the single biggest day was set on a Saturday in 2018 when over 270,000 showed up.

Get our free mobile app

This year's Minnesota State Fair starts this Thursday and runs through Labor Day.

READ RELATED ARTICLES