Town Ball Weekly – Playoff Scoreboard

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur

baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league

standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan

is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead

Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League,

Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer,

Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley

Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with

Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears,

Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league

playoffs, regional and state.

STATE TOURNAMENT GAME SUMMARIES

SCHEDULE (August 25th thru 27th/Friday Thru Sunday)

Friday

Spring Hill vs. Delano (7:30 @ Delano)

Bluffton vs. Monticello (7:30) @ Litchfield)

Watkins vs. Waconia (7:30 @ Dassel)

Saturday

Elrosa vs. Minneota (4:30 @ Litchfield)

Kimball vs. Buckman (7:00 @ Litchfield)

Moorhead Brewers vs. Hopkins (1:30 @ Litchfield)

Cold Spring Springers vs. St. Louis Park (11:00 @ Dassel)

Sunday

New York Mills vs. Sartell (4:30 @ Litchfield)

Cannon Falls vs. Nisswa (11:00 @ Delano)

Loretto vs. St. Martin (1:30 @ Delano)

Hibbing vs. Avon (4:30 @ Dassel)

(Friday August 18th)

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 DUMONT SAINTS 3

The Express from Region 11C defeated the Saints from 9C, backed by nine hits and

some very good defensive plays. The Express starting pitcher was Righty Zak Wallner,

he threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he

recorded three strikeouts, just one hit after the first inning. Lefty Tommy Friesen threw

one inning in relief to earn the save, he retired three batters. The Express gave up two

runs in the first and were trailing till the sixth inning, when they put up two runs. Scott

Marquardt, hit into a fielders choice to score a run and Zach Schmidt singled to drive in

another big run. They put up two more big runs in the top of the eighth by Brooks

Marquardt with a bases loaded single up the middle.

The Express offense was led by was led by veteran Brooks Marquardt, he went 1-for-3

for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a

stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a

walk. Cade Marquardt went 3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Austin

Ruehle went 1-for-4. Austin made a great play in the ninth inning as he caught a line

drive for an out and he doubled up the runner at second for a huge double play. Matt

Friesen went 2-for-5, Tommy Friesen and Ben Johnson both earned a walk and Adam

Beyer and Cody Leither both scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jordan Roos, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine

hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Mason Lampe threw the final

inning in relief, he faced three batters. The Saints offense was led by Matt Thielen, he

went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaiah

Sykora went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, Jordan Roos went 1-for-4 and he scored a

run and Marshall Tollfson earned a walk.

PLATO BLUE JAYS 5 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Blue Jays from Region 7C defeated the Steves from Region 8C, backed by four hits, solid defense and they were aided by a couple of Steves misplays. They had good

pitching performance, their starting pitcher Drew Hedtke, threw seven innings to earn

the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. William

Hoernemann threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run,

one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brady Graupmann, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and

Bennett Lepel had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Adam Prehn went

1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mitchell

Boeschke was credited for a RBI. Dane Schwirtz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he

scored a run and Matt Odegaard was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Beau Lepel

went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Caden Lange scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw two innings, he gave up one

hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Draftee, Levi Lampert,

from the Upsala Blue Jays threw four innings in relief, he gave two hits, two runs, one

walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Landon Lunser threw two innings, he gave up one

hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Charlie Kent and Derek Durant both went 2-for-4 and Mathew Meyer was credited for a RBI. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-5, Blake Guggenberger and Logan Siemers both were hit by a pitch and and Jack Greenlun earned a walk.

SATURDAY AUGUST 19th

NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS 3 REGAL EAGLES 2

The Millers from Region 14C defeated the Eagles from Region 4C, backed by four hits,

including a home run, solid defense and solid pitching performances. The Millers

starting pitcher was Austin Maneval, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two

runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chas Melvin threw 2/3 of an inning, he

retired a pair of batters. Nick Lindberg, a draftee from the Perham Pirates threw five

innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three

strikeouts. The Eagles put up two runs in the fourth and the Millers put up two in the

seventh inning. A lead off home run in the top of the eighth inning gave the Millers the

lead.

The Millers offense was led by Brandon Kupfer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a

RBI, he earned a walk. Adam Petron went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Maison Roberts

was hit twice by a pitch, Collin Teich earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and

Brayden Ehnert earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wendel, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grant Paffrath threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Eagles offense was led by Chi Schneider went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and

Adrian Belden went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Derek Dengerud earned a pair of walks.

Nathan Meyer went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Knudsen earned a walk. Josh

Beier went 1-for-4 and Blake Karsch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ty Kemen had a stolen base.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6 ROSEAU ROYALS 4

The Chargers from Region 15C defeated the Royals from Region 10C, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and overall some very good defensive plays. Their starting pitcher was righty Ben Welle, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six singles, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Crafty righty Grant Ludwig, a draftee from the Lake Henry Lakers, threw the final inning in relief, to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Charger offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two

RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 3-for-5 with two

doubles for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 4-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4 with a double and Dylan Gertken was credited for a RBI. Owen Meyer and Nathan Terres both went 1-for-4 and Ben Welle went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Isaac Wensloff, he threw six innings, he gave up nine

hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Opsahl a draftee from

the Ada Athletics threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he

recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Tanner Landman, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Voll went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Alex Wensloff went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Isaac Wensloff went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Aaron Wensloff went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Quinones went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Danny Wensloff earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Jared Nelson earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 CARLOS COUGARS 0

The Clippers from Region 11C defeated the Cougars from Region 16C, backed by six

timely hits, aided by nine walks and they played very good defense. The Clippers

starting pitcher was player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger. He threw a gem, a complete

game to earn the win, he gave up five singles, no walks and he recorded nineteen

strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by veteran catcher Lincoln Haugen, he went 1-for-3 for a

RBI and he earned a walk. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and veteran

Dan Berg went 1-for-2. Brendon Ashton went 1-for-5 and Carson Geislinger earned a

pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger earned

two walks and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger earned a walk. Carter Block earned

two walks and Landon Nieman earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher was JD Hennen, he threw four innings, he gave up four

hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Shay Endres threw five

innings, he gave up two hits and two walks.

The Cougars offense was led by Devan Swerman, he went 2-for-4 and Lake Hagen went 1-for-3. Brock Lerfald and JD Hennen both went 1-for-4, Grady Anderson was hit by a pitch and Caleb Runge had a sacrifice bunt.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 HADLEY BUTTERMAKERS 3

The Saints from Region 14C defeated the Buttermakers from Region 13, backed by

seven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple, solid defense and good pitching

performances. The Saints starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, a draftee from the

Greenwald Cubs, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Fuchs, a draftee from the Cold Spring Rockies threw three innings, he recorded one strikeout. Peyton VanBeck threw the final inning in relief to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout. A walk off hit by Jackson Peter in the bottom of the ninth gave the Saints the win.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and

he earned a walk. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Will VanBeck went 1-for-3

with a double. Derek Wiener went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and

he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Andrew Reller

earned a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Fisher went 1-for-5 and he scored a run,

Peyton Winter scored a run and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk.

The Buttermakers starting pitcher was Tucker Sorensen, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jacob VanDam threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Buttermakers was led on offense by Brent Hokeness, he went 1-for-4 with a home

run for two RBIs and Derek Kluis went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Evan Lenz, Eric

Wieneke and Danny Blankenship all went 1-for-4. Max Zwart went 1-for-3, he earned a

walk and he scored a run and Kyler Deacon had a stolen base.

LORETTO LARKS 8 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Larks from Region 12C defeated the Brewers from Region 11C, backed by by nine

hits, aided by seven walks and some misplays by the Brewers. The starting pitcher was

Miles Nablo, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he

recorded eight strikeouts. Andrew Kemper threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one

hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Larks offense was led by Branden Brolin, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a

walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Kulset went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Ben

Leuthner went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Keenan Hodgkin went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Tyler

Maher went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Corey Koskie went 1-for-2

and he earned three walks and Joshua Koskie earned a walk and he scored a run.

Nathan Maher and Brad Koskie both scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Reed Pfannenstein, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. JT Harren threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded seven

strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Josh

Lanctot went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he

earned a walk and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 and Sam Iten

earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4, Brady Kenning went

1-for-1, Chris Clark had two stolen bases and JT Harren earned two walks and he

scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 1 ST. ANTHONY HOGS 0 (10 Innings)

The Brewers from Region 2B defeated the Hogs from Region 7B, backed with nine hits,

including one huge double, awesome defense and a very good pitching performance by

veteran righty David Ernst. He threw ten innings to earn the win, he gave up just two

singles, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. David Ernst double drove in Denver

Blinn for the games only run and the winning run.

The Brewers offense was led by David Ernst, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and and Denver Blinn went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored the winning run.

Mike Peschel and Spencer Platen both went 1-for-5 and Jayse McLean went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Tanner Adam went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Matt Oye went 1-for-4 and Marcus Wohl was hit twice by a pitch.

The Hogs starting pitcher was Bennett Wiggins, he threw ten innings, he gave up nine

hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Hogs offense was led by

Ryan Bernardy and Nicho Roessler both went 1-for-4, Ryan Ferkinhoff was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

SUNDAY AUGUST 20th

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5 RAYMOND ROCKETS 0

The Polecats from Region 11C defeated the Rockets from Region 4C, backed by nine

hits, very good defense and an awesome pitcher performance by Righty Alex Otto. He

threw a complete game, he gave up three singles, no walks and he recorded six

strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Sam Dokkebakken, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he

earned a walk. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jason

Axelberg went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Brock Woitalla went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he

scored a run, Keenan Macek and Michael Revenig both earned a walk. Braydan Hanson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Michael Olson went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Rockets was Cole Christensen, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Magnuson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Weston Gjerde threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. The Rockets offense was led by Mike Jeseritz, he went 1-for-4, Tanner Bauman went 1-for-3 and John Sawatzky went 1-for-1.

AVON LAKERS 4 RED WING ACES 0

The Lakers from Region 8C defeated the Aces from Region 5C, backed by eight hits,

including a pair of doubles and very good defense. The Lakers starting pitcher was

Dominic Austing, he threw a great game, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Veteran righty Reese Gregory threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 3-for-4 for a RBI and player/manager Caleb Curry

earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-5 with a double

and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned two walks. Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Peyton Randall went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Aces starting pitcher was Aaron Johnson; he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven

hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Kuehi threw 4 2/3

innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Aces offense was led by Zach Harding, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Brodie Smith went 1-for-3 and Mitch Matter was hit by a pitch. Teddy Tauer, Dixon Irwin and Reese Tripp all went 1-for-4 and Wyatt Gonsior earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 14 CARVER BLACK SOX 2 (7 Innings)

The Lightning from Region 8C defeated the Black Sox from Region 7C, backed by nine

hits, including two home runs and a double. They were aided by seven walks and

played very good defense. The Lightning starting pitcher was Nate DeChaine, he threw

five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Noah Cekalla, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers threw one inning, he issued one walk and

Carter Petron, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers threw one inning to close it out.

The Lightning offense was led by Aaron Jenkins, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs. Nate DeChaine went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Matt Casperman went 1-for-1 for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Chris Pederson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Boland went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Jeremiah Piepkorn had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Sam Peterson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Kody Ruedisili had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Nick Kotaska had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Kevin Walsh, a draftee from the Mayer

Blazers, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, nine run, six walks and he

recorded four strikeouts. Tien Foudray as a draftee from the St. Boni Saints threw two

innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Bailey

Metz threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Matt Monaghan, he went 2-for-2 with a double, he

earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jay Bresnahan went 2-for-4 with a double and

Matt Muller went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

Cullen McNeill went 1-for-3, Bailey Melz and Brandt Puzak both earned a walk.

METRO KNIGHTS 4 SOBIESKI SKIS 3

The Knights defeated the Skis from Region 2B, backed by nine hits, including two home

runs and a double. They played good defense and lefty Onas Farfan started on the

mound. He threw nine innings; gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he

recorded eight strikeouts. Josh Gaworksi threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Knights were led on offense by Pierce Gritzmake, he went 2-for-4 with a home run

for a one RBI and he earned a walk. N. Linarte went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI

and he earned a walk. Franklin Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Hatano went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Sam Garry went 2-

for-5. Zak Goodwin went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Carter Shook earned two walks

and Bryce Campbell earned a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw eight innings, he gave up five

hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Scott Litchy threw two

innings, he gave up four hits, one run and one walk.

The Skis offense was led by Scott Litchy went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Dusty Parker went 1- for-4 for a RBI. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Baier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Riley Hirsch earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Collin Kray went 1-for-4 and Beau Thoma earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 ST. PAUL SNOWMAN 6

The Springers from Region 2B defeated the Snowman, backed by eight hits, including

three doubles, a pair of sacrifice flies and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the

Springers was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw eight innings. He gave up three

hits, four runs, six walks and he recored twelve strikeouts to earn the win. Righty Eli

Emerson threw one inning in relief to earn the save; he gave up three hits, two runs and

he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for

two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 1-for-2

with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Tate Wallet had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Drew

Bulson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jeron Terres

was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a double,

he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and BJ Huls scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Snowman was Leo Bustos, he threw eight innings, he gave

up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was

led by Adam Swedahl, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Andrew Murphy went 1-for-3 for

two RBIs and he scored a run. Leo Bustos went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run

and Luke Rausch earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jack Weidner went 2-

for-5 and he scored a pair of runs, Max Strecker earned two walks and he scored a run,

Matt Forest earned a walk and he scored a run and Boston Weidner earned a walk.

STOCKMAN’S IRISH 8 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

The Irish from Region 7B defeated the Mudcats from Region 2B, backed by eleven hits,

including a home run, a triple and a double and they played very good defense. The

starting pitcher was lefty Ryan Duffy, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He

gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Brodie Paulson, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four

RBIs and Joe Silversmith went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run.

Jordan Hull went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and

he scored a pair of runs. Kelby Johnson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen

base and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Knight went 2-for-4, Peyton Lindmark went 1-

for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Brock Russell and Eric Olheiser both

earned a walk and Cole Baumgard scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Dylan Erholtz, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty

Syverson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Tommy Horan, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI

and he was hit by a pitch. David Dorsey went 2-for-4, Toby Sayles went 2-for-3 and he

scored a run and Sam Huesby earned a walk.