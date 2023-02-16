Nationally Famous Fruit Truck To Stop In St. Joseph Sunday

The Fruit Truck via Facebook The Fruit Truck via Facebook loading...

A fruit truck known for traveling the country with fresh Florida strawberries and Georgia pecans is making a stop in St. Joseph this weekend.

"The Fruit Truck" will be making nearly 60 stops in Minnesota this month including the stop in St. Joseph on Sunday, February 19th. The truck will appear at Neighbors Route 75 Bar and Grill from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m..

Customers are asked to make a reservation to buy the fruit but do not need to pay until they get to the truck. An approximately 8-9 pound "farmer's box" of strawberries will cost $30. Cash, Venmo and checks will be accepted at the time of purchase.

The Fruit Truck sells the fruit in bulk because, according to the FAQ on their website:

This is the key to keeping the cost low. We buy fruit by the flat directly from the farms. Instead of breaking the fruit down into smaller packages, we deliver the fruit directly to you. Breaking down the lsarger flats and offering smaller packages would require different licensing, USDA certified facilities and more packaging material. This would lead to higher prices and a significant delay in getting the freshest fruit to you.

Other Central Minnesota stops on the fruit truck tour include Big Lake on February 19th from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Brainerd on the 19th from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Willmar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the 19th.

