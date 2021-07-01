My Three Year Old Sunk Two Holes-In-One At Summerland [VIDEO]

I remember when I was about 15 or 16 and my dad finally admitted that between his aging eyesight and the increased velocity on my throws he was having some trouble playing catch with me.

As a parent I have been preparing for the day when my kid will surpass me athletically and I have to make a similar admission. I just didn't expect it to be at three years old.

My son Charlie loves to be active. T-ball, basketball camps, playgrounds, riding his scooter... he's always out and about. He came to work with us on Tuesday and was so good that we decided to take him to Summerland in St. Cloud on Wednesday. He showed out on the mini golf course.

This dude sunk a hole-in-one on the third hole. This was only his second time playing mini golf! He was so proud of his shot that he asked me to take the picture I posted above this story.

I was kicking myself for not getting it on video so I started filming his first shot on the next few holes. Much to my surprise, he sunk ANOTHER hole in one and I actually got it on video!

I love his reaction when the ball goes in the hole! He just calmly watches the ball roll toward the hole then sprints over to double-check when it went down. Unreal.

Sure, he holds the golf club like Happy Gilmore and hit more shots into the rocks than he did into the hole. Still pretty cool though!

