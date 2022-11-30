My Favorite Holiday Movie Now Has A ‘Hello Fresh’ Box

Alona Mor/Youtube Alona Mor/Youtube loading...

ONE OF MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIES

This past weekend I caught the end of ELF just as I was going to take a bath to warm up, so when I got out of the tub and came back out into the living room and ELF had started over. I ended up watching ELF about three times in a row. I love that show. Buddy is just the perfect example of the excitement kids feel when Christmas comes around.

I also love the fact that Buddy lives off of the four major food groups for Elves; Candy canes, candy corn, candy, and maple syrup. I think maybe I'm an elf too.

NEW MEAL KITS FOR A LIMITED TIME

Now, you too can eat that amazing spaghetti enjoyed by Buddy in the movie Elf because Hello Fresh is teaming up with Warner Brothers to bring you 'Buddy The Elf Spaghetti" for a limited time. Yes...I AM serious.

The meal kits will be going on sale next Monday, December 5th at 11:25 am, and will be limited to 2 elf kits per transaction. I think that means that you can place ONE order for two kits which will be servings for FOUR individuals.

WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE MEAL KIT

The meal kit includes everything you need to make a delicious (if you wanna call it that) Buddy the Elf spaghetti breakfast, complete with maple syrup, marshmallows, chocolate cereal, what looks like M&M's and other candy, as well as a pop-tart and of course spaghetti noodles.

The kits cost about $15 and Hello Fresh totally believes that these kits are going to sell out.

I'm assuming to get the kits you have to subscribe to Hello Fresh in order to place your order. You'll have to read all the details of the contest. I think I just might order this for my kids. I don't actually think they'll try it, but they might eat the candy separately and get a kick out of it.

