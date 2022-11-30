Kleis Holding 900th Town Hall Meeting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's mayor will hit a major milestone with his next Town Hall meeting.

Thursday Dave Kleis will hold his 900th Town Hall meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Paramount Center for the arts in downtown St. Cloud.

Kleis is St. Cloud's longest-serving mayor having held the job for 17 years now.

He was first elected to the job in November of 2005, and has won reelection four more times. His current term ends in 2024.