Students’ Quick Thinking Avoids Potential Threat At ROCORI

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School District took swift action after reports of a potential threat at the school Tuesday.

High School Principal Ryan Hauge says an unsubstantiated social media post indicated there was a potential threat to ROCORI schools.

Hauge says the post was based on information that was overheard. Several students reported the threat to staff, and the district administration started investigating alongside Cold Spring Police immediately.

Hauge says they have followed up with all students involved, and are thanking the students who saw something and reported it right away. There are no additional concerns for student safety.

District officials are reminding parents to talk with their kids on the importance of the words they use or post on social media and the consequences.