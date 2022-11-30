Minnesota Income Tax Brackets for 2023

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced the adjusted 2023 income tax brackets.

For the tax year 2023, the state's tax brackets will change by 7.081 percent from the tax year 2022. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor.

For those who are married and filing jointly if you make under $44,000 your tax rate is 5.35 percent, if you make between $44,000 and about $175,000 your tax rate is 6.80 percent, and between $175,000 and $305,000 it is 7.85 percent.

For a single person making up to $30,000 the tax rate is 5.35, between $30,000 and $99,000 it is 6.80, and between $99,000 and $183,000 it is 7.85.