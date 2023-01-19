Iconic Purple Vining Palace Bar For Sale in Ottertail County

If you have ever been to the small town of Vining, Minnesota in Ottertail County, chances are good you stopped by the Vining Palace. It's a hard place to miss, being that it is a big building painted a lovely shade of lavender.

If you want to move to a charming small town in a booming lakes area, and own a piece of purple real estate for yourself, The Vining Palace could be all yours.

Otter Tail Lakes Country shared a post on Facebook saying:

Want to be your own boss? Here is your chance to take over an iconic Otter Tail County restaurant, the Vining Palace. Weichert Realtors - Paulson Land Company brings you this turnkey opportunity that will provide the new owners with several revenue streams.

According to the post the entire property has been recently renovated and updated, and is currently operating successfully with a full staff and regular client base. A lot of businesses in that area operate seasonally, but The Vining Palace is open year-round. It currently offers a full bar, a large menu for lunch and dinner, an off-sale liquor area with a separate entrance, and a beer cave.

The building itself was built back in 1900, so the fact that it has been recently renovated should be a huge selling point for it. Also, the fact that it is located in an area where people flock for vacations all summer long. Who wouldn't want to work and live in an area where people come for relaxation and fun?

Check out the full MLS listing here.

