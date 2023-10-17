‘Zicke Zacke Zicke Zacke Hoi Hoi Hoi!’ What Are These Minnesotans Saying?
WHAT DID YOU SAY?
I've been to a few Oktoberfests over the past few years and feel like it's time I really figured out exactly what people are shouting during the Oktoberfest festivities.
I hear this: 'Ziggy Zaggy Ziggy Zaggy Oye Oye Oye!' Of course, that's how it sounds but I believe the correct spelling is:
Zicke Zacke Zicke Zacke Hoi Hoi Hoi! Correct me if I'm wrong. I Believe it means pretty much what you think it does. Let's celebrate...A toast to fellowship.
I mean, seriously, they shout words at you and sing songs that have the same words constantly over an 8-hour period; which is obviously celebratory; but that doesn't mean I had any idea what they were shouting at me; nor did I have any idea what I was shouting back. Since I do have German heritage, I should learn some of these words right?!
Most of the shouting, singing, and dancing happens while a band is on stage; guiding everyone in toasts, and 'call and answer' songs. I thought I'd just talk about a few of the words I think I heard, but decided to try and figure out what they mean, and what the purpose of shouting them is for.
PROST!
Prost is pronounced like Toast, except you want to really roll that R. It means what it sounds like. Cheers! Let's have a Toast in celebration.
Ein Prosit, ein Prosit
Der Gemütlichkeit
Ein Prosit, ein Prosit
Der Gemütlichkeit
Here is an example of how to sing it, pronunciation-wise, so you sound like you have a reason to be at Oktoberfest in the first place:
Ayn Prawseet, Ayn Prawseet
Dare Gae-meet-lich-kite
Ayn Prawseet, Ayn Prawseet
Dare Gae-meet-lich-kite
HERE'S WHAT YOU ARE SINGING
This is the translation of the song that I found.
A toast, a toast
To cheer and good times
A toast, a toast
To cheer and good times
Some other things that you'll be shouting and might want to know what's happening:
Usually, after you sing this song, which is multiple times throughout the day, you'll be shouting another phrase before you all take a celebratory drink together.
“Oans, zwoa, drei, Gsuffa!” In other words: One, Two, Three...Drink!
Jeff Miller/Youtube
