Motorcycle Crash Sends Man to the Hospital

STEARNS COUNTY -- A weekend motorcycle crash sent a man to the hospital.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday to County Road 12 in St. Martin Township.

They found a motorcycle on its side.

The driver, 43-year-old Charlie McCool of Paynesville explained he got his foot caught under the motorcycle while trying to make a turn.

He was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.