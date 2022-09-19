Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples

STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his motorcycle left the road and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

St. Wendel...in Pictures