Morrison County Hosting Event to Raise Awareness of Scams

LITTLE FALLS -- One Central Minnesota county is trying to lead the way in helping elderly and vulnerable adults avoid getting scammed.

Morrison County dubbed May as Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. As part of that, the Community Adult Protection Team is hosting an event next week called "the art of scamming: knowledge is power" hoping to decrease the number of elderly and vulnerable adults victimized by scammers.

The County looking to give local insight on common scams and resources to help residents protect themselves.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Commerce echoes the local concern of Morrison County and provides statewide resources, noting that every day across the state the elderly and vulnerable are targeted.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.