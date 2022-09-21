WERE YOU A SCOUT?

Were you a girl scout or boy scout as a kid? I started as a Brownie back when I was in first grade, and then I believe I was in GirlScouts for a few years. I remember going to day camps, sharing treats, making things; meeting lots of other girls, and really learning a lot about the world around me. It was exciting, at times a little scary, and eye-opening.

I have met adults that have been in BoyScouts and GirlScouts throughout the years, that have really found it to be a great experience as well. Many of those people went on to become leaders, managers, and team players; all of which are skills that both clubs promote.

MY EXPERIENCE AS A GIRLSCOUT

I received a flyer in the mail the other day inviting me to become a GirlScout! It brought me back to my time as a child, and I thought I would share my experience with you.

I don't know about you, but as a kid, I really was quite shy when it came to meeting people I didn't know. I grew up on a farm, and I really was very comfortable with that life, but getting out and meeting people outside my family was a different experience. Being a Scout really helps create the skills you need to become more socially active.

KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE- BUILD YOUR CHILD'S SELF CONFIDENCE

Being a GirlScout is all about being your TRUE self! Try new things, and learn how to cheer on other girls around you. It's a great way to create and build lasting friendships and learn important social skills in today's ever-changing world. GirlScouts learn how to be confident, and learn the importance of working together to get things accomplished in the world we live in...and they do it, all while having fun.

BECOMING A GIRLSCOUT

The GirlScouts Lakes and Pines are now inviting girls to join the GirlScouts. You can text the word JOIN to 877.329.2202, or visit them online at www.GirlScoutsLP.org to learn how to get involved.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE

Don't let the lack of income stop your child from becoming a GirlScout. There is financial aid available for all families that want their children to become GirlScouts. You can learn more about financial assistance that is available to you, by clicking HERE.

BECOME A GIRLSCOUT VOLUNTEER!

Maybe you are an adult who just wants to help young girls become the best version of themselves that they can be. Volunteer to help! You could lead a troop, volunteer to assist with activities and events, and relive your childhood experience all over again; having fun with your peers and helping young girls be their silly, fun, sweet selves. Click HERE to see all the volunteer opportunities that are available in our area.

