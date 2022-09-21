High School Sports Results Tuesday September 20

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Monticello 1

(27-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17)(Alexis Helmin had 15 kills and Ava Athman had 13 kills and 15 digs for the Storm)

Foley 3, Kimball 2

(19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-9)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Tech 1

Annandale 3, Maple Lake 0

Upsala 3, Royalton 0

Alexandria 3, Brainerd 0

Willmar 3, Fergus Falls 0

Girls Soccer:

Tech 0, Willmar 0 (overtime tie)

Little Falls 2, Cathedral 1

(Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal)

Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Rocori 0

Zimmerman 7, Princeton 0

Brainerd 7, Fergus Falls 0

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 4, Little Falls 0

(Jacob Oliver scored 2 goals and added an assist. Jack Stang had a goal and an assist and Joe Torborg added a goal for Cathedral)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Rocori 1

Apollo 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Willmar 1, Tech 0