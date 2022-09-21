High School Sports Results Tuesday September 20
Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Monticello 1
(27-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17)(Alexis Helmin had 15 kills and Ava Athman had 13 kills and 15 digs for the Storm)
Foley 3, Kimball 2
(19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-9)
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Tech 1
Annandale 3, Maple Lake 0
Upsala 3, Royalton 0
Alexandria 3, Brainerd 0
Willmar 3, Fergus Falls 0
Girls Soccer:
Tech 0, Willmar 0 (overtime tie)
Little Falls 2, Cathedral 1
(Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal)
Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Rocori 0
Zimmerman 7, Princeton 0
Brainerd 7, Fergus Falls 0
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 4, Little Falls 0
(Jacob Oliver scored 2 goals and added an assist. Jack Stang had a goal and an assist and Joe Torborg added a goal for Cathedral)
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Rocori 1
Apollo 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Willmar 1, Tech 0