More Stolen Vehicles and a Burglary in St. Cloud

More stolen vehicles and a burglary in the St. Cloud area. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON Thursday. She says St. Cloud police is reporting that a vehicle was stolen from the 2700 block of Division Street West. It is a blue Chevy Cobalt. She says another vehicle was taken on the 800 block of 22nd Avenue North. That one is a 2007 black Jeep Compass that has front end damage. She says lots people steal these vehicles and then leave them at a different location. Mages says if you see a vehicle that has been parked on the street for a few days and it doesn't look like it belongs to someone, to call police so they can run the plate. She says with winter parking restrictions in place, police will likely run the plate anyway if a parking ticket is given. Mages suggests that people lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables in the vehicle if they can help it.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue South where a blue tooth speaker was taken from a garage.

If you have information on any of the unsolved crimes listed above or any other unsolved crimes please contact Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-252-1301, logon to tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or download the P3 mobile app.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia it is available below.