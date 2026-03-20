ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES BASEBALL

TUESDAY MARCH 17TH

ST. JOHNS UNIV JOHNNIES 10 UW STOUT BLUE DEVILS 4

The Johnnies out hit the Blue Devils seventeen to eight, including a home run and a double. Carter Theisen a senior righty from Rosemount HS threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, seven singles, four runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jack Dobesh a righty senior from Edina HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Rudser a lefty senior from East Ridge threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Johnnies offense was led by Dustin Brooks from Champlin Park HS, he went 3-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Will Koeppen from Minnetonka HS went 3-3 for two RBIs, three walks and two stolen bases. Riley Schwellenbach from East Ridge HS went 2-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Reed Marquardt from Chisago Lakes HS went 3-6 for a RBI and Zach Helfmann from St. Louis Park HS went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Will Wareham from Waconia HS went 2-4, Brendan Hemr from Centennial HS went 1-5 and he scored a run and Tanner Hoemann from Mounds View HS went 1-1. Mason McCurdy from Stillwater HS was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Owen Amrhein from Waconia HS and Joseph Larson from Farmington HS both scored a run.

The Blue Devils staring pitcher was Nick VanBeek, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lane Whiting threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Carrier was the losing pitcher, he threw one inning, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Easton Diertz threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts and Grant Ingram threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Ryan Kelly, he went 2-4 for two RBIs and Austin Miller went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Zanin went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run and Mike Posterlnik went 1-4 for a RBI.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 18TH

UW LACROSSE 5 ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 4

LaCrosse was out hit by the Johnnies, ten to eightand they had pair of big doubles. Chayce Osterhousthrew eight innings to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, four runs, and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Lash threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Lash, he went 2-5 for two RBIs and Evan Schmidt went 2-4 with a double for a RBI. Keegan Fleischhaker went 1-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Emiliano Rumos went 1-4, with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chris Calico went 2-5 and he scored a run.

The Johnnies Hunter Hoen a righty junior threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Dobesh a righty senior threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Ben Rudser a lefty sophomorethrew 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Johnnies offense was led by Justin Brooks, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Zach Helfmann went 2-4 with a home run for a RBI. Brendan Hemr went 1-4 for a RBI and Riley Schwellenbach went 1-3 and he scored a run. Alex Matchey and Reed Marquardt both went 1-4 and each scored a run. Will Koeppen and Mason McCurdy both went 1-4.

THURSDAY MARCH 19th

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 7 RUTGERS-CAMDEN ATHLETICS 2

The Johnnies out hit the Athletics ten to eight, including three doubles and a home run. Righty junior Matthew Magnuson started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Marciulionis a righty sophomore threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Johnnies offense was led by Brendan Hemr, he went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Reed Marquardt went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run. Riley Schwellenbach went 2-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Alex Matchey went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Justin Brooks went 2-2 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Helfmann went 1-3 with a double and a walk and Kyle Boutwell went 1-4 and he scored a run. Will Wareham went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Will Koeppen had a walk.

The Athletics starting pitcher was Gabe McCracken, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Anthony Gogolski threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Nikolas Kalogiros threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Athletics offense was led by Jacob Watson, he went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin McCaffrey went 1-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Will Gural went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Mason Blizzard went 2-3 with a double, Jake Slusarski went 2-3 and Chris Smith was hit by a pitch.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 13 RUTGERS-CAMDEN ATHLETICS 2

The Johnnies out hit the Athletics twelve to five, including three doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs. Dylan Bloom lefty freshman got the win with five innings of work. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Senior Vinny Schleper threw two innings, he gave a walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Johnnies were led on offense by Bendan Hemr, he went 2-3 with a home run and a triple for five RBIs. Zach Helfmann went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-1 with a double for two RBIs. Reed Marqaurdt went 3-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored three runs. Alex Matchey went 3-3 with a double for a RBI, walk and he scored four runs. Justin Brooks went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tanner Hoemann went 1-1. Collin Kray had a walk and he scored a run, Owen Amrhein had a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Koeppen scored a run.

The Athletics staring pitcher was Anthony Alessandroni threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Whitmore threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Rick Snyder threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk.

The Athletics offense was led by Gavin McCffrey, he went 1-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Will Gural had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ryan Joseph went 1-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Jacob Watson had a walk and he scored a run. Chris Smith went 2-3 and Austin Dubler went 1-2 with a stolen base.