Monster Trucks Are Coming To Sauk Rapids In June

My kid cannot get enough monster trucks in his life. We have been to a few Monster Jam shows and even a Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show over the past couple of years... but he is still thirsty for more!

Well I have good news for monster truck enthusiasts (and their parents): a monster truck show is coming to Sauk Rapids on June 2nd and 3rd at Granite City Motor Park.

The show is called "Monster Truck Madness" and it is back for a second year at the track. In addition to the June 2nd and 3rd shows, the trucks will return to the track in October as well.

The show includes a pit party before the actual monster truck rally starting at 5:30 on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for ages three and up are $20, kids two and under are free.