The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived this Saturday, February 19th -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails.

The goal is to encourage families to spend time together with a walk outdoors, to explore the natural beauty that Minnesota has to offer. Research shows that walking offers multiple benefits, from increased creativity and better brain function to more flexibility and stamina. So you won't just burn calories, you'll also improve your well-being.

Here are the Ten State Parks Closest to Saint Cloud

Walk the trails amid grand red & white pine, aspen, and oak while watching the bald eagles soar at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

Enjoy the heavily forested trails while looking for as many of the 220 recorded bird species as possible at Lake Maria State Park

Hike up Mount Tom (elevation 1,375 ft.) for a panoramic view or hit the nearby Glacial Lakes State Trail at Sibley State Park

Hike the famous Woods Trail and check out the view from Chippewa Lookout at Crow Wing State Park

Enjoy the self-guided trails and the 100-foot fire tower that you can climb for a majestic view of Mille Lacs Lake at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

Hike the majestic hardwood forest trails while keeping your eyes peeled for one of the several white deer that inhabit Father Hennepin State Park

Hike or ski (depending on the weather) from the tamarack bog to a maple-basswood forest at Lake Carlos State Park

Stand on top of the scenic glacial hills and experience the vast, open prairie that once dominated Minnesota at Glacial Lakes State Park

Pack a turkey-sandwich picnic, and watch the sky and shore for the large variety of birds at Monson Lake State Park

Explore a 3-mile loop around Pike Island and keep an eye out for wild turkeys at Fort Snelling State Park

The bottom line is that there's no shortage of ways to spend some quality time with your family outdoors this weekend. (It's what I'll be doing.)

