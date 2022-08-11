MnDOT Worker Finds Body Involved in Deadly Crash
NORTH ST. PAUL -- A MnDOT worker found the body of a man involved in a deadly motorcycle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Highway 36 in North St. Paul when the bike drove into the center median around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The motorcycle landed behind the guardrail.
No 911 calls were received for the crash.
When the MnDOT crew arrived around 1:00 a.m. Thursday to repair the guardrail from a previous crash they found Dahm's body and motorcycle.
EMS was called and Dahm was pronounced dead.
