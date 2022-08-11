50th Annual Watermelon Day Happening in Vining, MN August 20th

If you've ever wanted to visit the small town watermelon festival Tracy Byrd sings about in "Watermelon Crawl", you gotta go to Vining, Minnesota. It isn't the actual town from the song, but it's as close as you'll get in Central Minnesota. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the yearly festival in the small town in Ottertail County.

Watermelon Day will be celebrated on August 20th, 2022. It's always the third Saturday in August and involves a whole day of events. Here is how the day lays out this year:

7:30 AM - Vining Luthern Church Pancake and Sausage Beakfast

8 AM - Run for the Melon 5K/10K/Walk/Run

9 AM - 5:30 PM - Arts and Crafts Vendors

11 AM - Free Watermelon!

11 AM - Prairie Fire Children's Theater presents "Sleeping Beauty" at the Vining Community Center

11 AM - 3 PM - Petting Zoo and Bounce House at Ottertail 4-H Club

11 AM - Vining Fire Department Lunch

11 AM - 3 PM - Car Show at Big Foot Gas & Grocery

11 AM - 4 PM - Vining History Center

12 PM - Bingo starts

1 PM - Bean Bag Tournament (registration at 12 PM)

1 PM - Medallion Hunt begins (clues given out at the Watermelon Tent)

1:30 PM - Kids games

7 PM - Parade

There will also be live music throughout the day and a street dance at night. Check out more on Watermelon Day 2022 online.

Vining is a super unique town with lots of character. Located on the Otter Trail Scenic Byway on Minnesota State Highway 210, if you've never been there you're missing out on one of the best roadside attractions in the state. Check out photos from the sculpture park located in the town below.

