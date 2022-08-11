Purses Stolen From An Apartment; Scooter Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South where some items were taken from a garage. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the items were new and in a box. They are faucets, pictures, a garage door opener and miscellaneous items.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 1500 block of St. Germain Street East where purses were taken from an unlocked apartment. Cell phones, jewelry and credit cards were taken. Mages says those living in apartments should always lock their doors even when leaving for a short period of time within the building.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3700 block of 8th Avenue South. A 1978 red Honda Elite Scooter with a black basket on the back was taken from an apartment parking lot. No plate on this vehicle.

On the 2200 block of Division Street West St. Cloud Police is reporting a theft where a green purse style backpack was stolen. Mages says the suspect that was observed was a black male with a gray hoodie with black pants and white shoes.

On the 600 block of 14th Street South in St. Cloud a theft from vehicle took place according to St. Cloud Police. Mages says items were taken from a trunk of a car. It is unclear how the person got into the trunk.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.