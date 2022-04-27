MN Senate Votes to Expand Food Stamp Eligibility

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Senate in its major health and human services funding bill voted to expand eligibility for the SNAP program -- food stamps -- for those up to 200 percent of the federal poverty line.

But an amendment from Ham Lake Republican Michelle Benson brought an angry response from at least one Democrat. Benson argued:

"These are working people, and so we're just gonna make sure that counties are verifying that they're working."

Roseville Senator John Marty called the work verification move "shameful":

"I challenge any member here to show me somebody who's been hungry who refuses to work when they're able to work."

There will likely be more debate on the issue when the House and Senate go into negotiations on the bill.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.