DNR Looking to Build More Shooting Ranges

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to help build new shooting ranges statewide.

Due to shooting sports becoming more popular, the DNR admits it’s becoming more difficult to find time on shooting ranges. As a result, the Minnesota Legislature has allocated $125,000 for a grant program to help fund shooting ranges statewide.

According to a news release from the DNR, the grants require a 1:1 match and are available to work on five-stand, pistol, rifle, skeet, or trap ranges. The range owners must allow members of the public to shoot at reasonable times and for reasonable fees. Grants from $2,500 to $25,000 are available.

The initial round of grants will focus on new construction in outstate Minnesota.

For more details on the grant program, and how to apply, click here.