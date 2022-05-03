MN Senate Votes to Cancel Passenger Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- A transportation bill the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate passed late Monday would cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Saint Paul and Duluth -- over the objections of Democratic Senator Jennifer McEwen, who says her constituents are very excited about more people coming to Duluth and Lake Superior:

"Hop on the train, go up for the day, go up for a weekend, rent a car, go up the (North) Shore."

But Pine City Republican Jason Rarick says:

"The people in my district aren't interested in this project anymore. To them, it's dead."

Canceling the Northern Lights Express is *not* in the Democrat-controlled Minnesota House bill, so expect further debate in conference committee negotiations.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.