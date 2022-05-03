New Program Helps Schools Buy Local Food

UNDATED - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is working to help schools buy food from local producers and small businesses.

The MDA is holding two virtual meetings to connect schools to local producers and help them sign up for the Local Food for Schools Program, a federal program that helps schools buy food from local producers and small businesses.

The meeting for farmers and food distributors is Thursday, May 5th, with the meeting for school food service staff following Thursday, May 10th.

The meetings will be held over Microsoft Teams. Both meetings will include a presentation on the program, followed by time for questions and comments.

For more information on the Local Food for Schools Program, click here.

To sign up for a meeting, click here.