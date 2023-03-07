MN Rural Water Conference in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Thousands of public workers will be in St. Cloud this week for the Minnesota Rural Water Association’s Technical Conference.

In addition to the training and certification opportunities, hundreds of vendors are available to answer questions about improvements to their community’s municipal water systems.

Live demonstrations and training continue through Thursday, March 9th, in several education tracks: water operations, wastewater operations, wastewater ponds, management, and groundwater protection. Smaller classes cover topics like trench safety, water and pressure valves, and water hydrant operation and safety.

There are also refresher classes for workers taking the water or wastewater certification exams.

This year marks the 39th annual conference.

