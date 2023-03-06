MN Man That Left Phone In Strip Club W/ Pipe Bomb Pics Sentenced

Remember that story a couple of months ago where a guy left his phone in a Minneapolis strip club. When the manager flipped through the phone for info on the owner of the phone, he found pictures of pipe bombs. One of the pictures actually had a pipe bomb nest to a piece of mail with the guys name on it.

The FBI was notified and they exercised a search warrant on 27 year old Dylan Orr's house and found pipe bomb making supplies and blueprints.

According to kfgo.com, Orr, of Maplewood, Minnesota, has been sentenced to spend the next 2 1/2 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing pipe bombs.

Here's the original story;

Dylan Raymond Orr (Sherburne County Jail)

Accidently leaving your phone in a Minneapolis strip club is bad enough but leaving your phone full of pictures of your home made pipe bombs can cause one a whole lot of trouble.

Fox9.com reported, according to court documents a Maplewood man, 27 year old Dylan Raymond Orr did just that and has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a pipe bomb. Orr is looking at a possible 10 year prison term according to the plea agreement.

Orr accidently left his phone at a Minneapolis strip club and photos of pipe bombs and messages to someone were discovered on the phone and the phone was turned over to the Savage Police Department.

Orr wasn't hard to track down. In a photo of 2 pipe bombs was a piece of mail with Orr's name and address. The Dept. of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Orr's address and found 2 six inch pipe casings, endcaps, and a bag of what appeared to be explosive powder.

Photo credit; ATF

The ATF said both pipe bombs had bb's wrapped in tape around the pipe bombs which would enhance the destruction when detonated as well as holes drilled in the end caps for fuses to be inserted.

Evidently, these type of devices need to be registered with the Department of Justice which Orr had not done. I can't believe anyone making pipe bombs would actually register them.

Dylan Raymond Orr did plead guilty to illegally possessing a pipe bomb and faces a possible maximum sentence in federal prison of ten years. No sentencing date has been set as of yet.

