MN Farmers Finalize Crop Plans – Prepare For Wet Spring

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - As another winter storm impacts central Minnesota, farmers are putting the final touches on a crop plan for 2023.

With some forecasts calling for a cool, wet spring, will farmers plant more soybeans and less corn?

In order to qualify for Federal Multi-Peril Crop Insurance, farmers have a specific window to plant their crops. Plant too late, and the insured portion of the crop will decrease. In Stearns County, grain corn must be planted between April 10th and June 5th, while soybeans have a later planting date, April 20th to June 10th.

At the Central Minnesota Farm Show last week, Beck’s Seed Field Agronomist Mike Blaine says even with delayed planting, corn provides more profit potential than soybeans.

The profitability of corn still outweighs soybeans, for the average grower. The stability of yields on annual basis tends to vary less with corn production. Last fall, most growers were looking at maintaining or even increasing corn production.

While March can bring more snow and cold temperatures, most farmers at the show believe the temperatures in late March and early April will have the biggest impact on when the planters hit the fields.

