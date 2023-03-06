Get Free Oreo’s Today Only At This Area Convenience Store

SOMEONE CALL THE COOKIE MONSTER

Who doesn't love Oreos? (If you don't, my apologies).

Did you know it's National Oreo Cookie Day?! It's amazing to me that the Oreo gets its own National Holiday, but hey...I'm not complaining. Let's celebrate!

THANK YOU KWIK TRIP

Today only, if you have a coupon, you can get FREE standard-size Oreo cookies at Kwik Trip.

How do you take part in this fun giveaway? I believe you need to sign up for Kwik Trip Rewards. If you have already signed up for Kwik Trip Rewards, you just have to go to your account and make sure you've activated your rewards.

TIMELINE

If you ever wanted to know the history of the Oreo cookie, here is a brief look at Oreo Cookies through time:

1912 - Oreo Cookies make their first appearance. They were first sold to a grocer in Hoboken, New Jersey.

1920 - Lemon Meringue was discontinued after learning that the cream flavor was a much bigger hit.

1975 - Double Stuff Oreos make their debut.

1998 - Oreo cookies are introduced as Kosher. Meaning, people with food allergies could now enjoy this delightful treat.

2012 - Oreo celebrates its 100th birthday.

FACTS ABOUT OREO COOKIES

Since 2019, over 450 billion Oreo cookies have been sold worldwide.

Where did the name OREO come from? THAT....is a mystery.

Sam J. Porcello, the creator of the modern-day Oreo cookie, was often called Mr. Oreo.

The original recipe for Oreos called for Pork Fat or LARD.

Oreo Cookies are sold in over 100 countries, but those who love them most include the countries of the United States, China, Canada, Venezuela, and Indonesia.

