Waite Park Brewery Ready To Release New Beer For Women’s History Month

Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park is celebrating Women's History Month with a new beer release. Tomorrow night at Back Shed a special Fruited Wheat Ale will be released. On top of the new beer being available for purchase, there will also be other happenings at Back Shed.

These wonderful ladies of Back Shed Brewing have been hard at work brewing a special Fruited Wheat Ale for Women's History Month!

Please join us on March 7th from 4-10pm for our beer release party! Thirty Four Oaks will be here doing a pop-up and Ashley’s Yummy Rollz will be serving up food from 4-8pm.

$1 per pint will be donated to the Women’s Fund of Central MN!

The event runs from 4-10pm, and while the beer release is happening, you can enjoy food from Ashley's Yummy Rolls from 4-8pm and shop goods from Thirty Four Oaks.

I play in a winter bags league at Back Shed and for the last two weeks staff at Back Shed have been pretty excited about this release and the event itself, so I'm hoping members of the public are equally excited.

If you can't make it on Tuesday, I'm sure the beer will be available in the taproom for your responsible enjoyment.

Back Shed Brewing's goal is "to provide a great atmosphere that inspires connection, community, and creativity and to enjoy some deliciously brewed local craft beers within the walls of Back Shed Brewing."

If you head out to the event make sure you enjoy the new release responsibly and have a safe and sober way to get home.

