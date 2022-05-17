MN Department of Ag Issues Food Recalls

UNDATED -- Check your cupboards for this week’s recalls.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has released a list of five food products sold in the state that are being recalled.

Select varieties of Starburst, Life Savers, and Skittles Gummies.

Photo Submitted By MN Department of Agriculture Photo Submitted By MN Department of Agriculture loading...

The voluntary recall was issued because there’s a possibility of a thin metal strand in the candy or loose in the bag. For details on the recalled candy, click here.

Get our free mobile app

Organic Rancher ground beef.

Photo Submitted by MN Department of Agriculture Photo Submitted by MN Department of Agriculture loading...

The MN Department of Agriculture has issued a health advisory for Organic Rancher ground beef sold at Whole Food Markets nationwide. The products are no longer available for sale. For details, click here.

Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Jams.

Photo Submitted by MN Department of Agriculture. Photo Submitted by MN Department of Agriculture. loading...

Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams is voluntarily recalling its Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam, packaged in 9 oz glass jars. There’s a soy allergen that isn’t listed in the ingredients. For more details, click here.

Van Leeuwen "Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk” non-dairy frozen desert.

attachment-vl loading...

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling 2,185 frozen 14 oz pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product "Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk” because it may contain undeclared specific trace of allergens (tree nuts – cashews and pistachios).

The recalled products are distributed nationally in retail stores. For more details, click here.

Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with a Best By date of 12/17/22.

Photo Submitted by MN Department of Agriculture. Photo Submitted by MN Department of Agriculture. loading...

The product may contain undeclared peanuts. It was distributed nationally to retail stores in the Continental United States. For more details, click here.