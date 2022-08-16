King’s Hawaiian Issues Recall

UNDATED -- King's Hawaiian has issued a recall.

In an abundance of caution, officials have recalled King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites. A news release from the company says one of their ingredient suppliers has issued a recall due to the possibility of microbiological contamination.

No illnesses have been reported, and no other King’s Hawaiian products are affected.

A complete list of lot dates and instructions on what to do if you have these products are available by clicking here.