MN Eliminating College Degree Requirement for Most State Jobs
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be signing an executive order Monday that will eliminate the four-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs.
A degree will no longer be needed for over 75 percent of state government jobs.
Walz says the executive order will open job opportunities for more people, expand the state's workforce, and make it easier for people in Minnesota to choose state service.
Walz will be joined Monday afternoon for the signing by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell, and Department of Employment and Economic Development Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon.
