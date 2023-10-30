Not So Scary Halloween Movies

Halloween is tomorrow night and if you are like me, you have been using the month of October your favorite Halloween movies. Now, I am not a fan of the super scary, or gory Halloween movies, but there are many other themed or at least relatable movies to watch this time of year. I thought I would share some of my favorites with you so you can enjoy them as well.

Scooby-Doo, and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed: These two are 20 years old already, how did that happen? I will give you the animation on Scooby-Doo is a bit wonky but other than that they are great, especially if you like the old cartoon. Freddie Prinze Jr. Sarah Michelle Geller, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini are all spectacular at bringing the Mystery Inc. gang to live action. The movies let you relive a lot of your favorite monsters and characters from the cartoon as well.

Ghostbusters 1 -3: Everyone knows the original and sequel but if you didn't see the third installment Afterlife (2021), and are a fan of the original you need to. All the originals show up in Afterlife, and it does a superb job of honoring the last Harold Ramis. It has a good story, and the new character Podcast is hilarious too.

The Crow: The original, not the subpar sequels. I always watch this one on Devil's Night too, which is when the movie takes place.

Identity: Not a true Halloween-themed movie but I watch it every year at this time. A star-packed cast with John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet, and Rebecca De Mornay, and an intense plot. Even though I know the ending (have watched it like 50+ times), I still get drawn in every watch.

Igor: A nice animated movie about one Igor trying to break free from his assigned lot in life. Fun movie for kids of all ages.

Tremors: "We got us a plan." Love that running quote/joke in the movie. Another one that is not a true Halloween-themed movie that I like to catch at this time of year. It has grown into a cult classic and kept Michael Gross in the money for 6 sequels.

Sleepy Hollow: A more modernist telling of the classic tale about Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horsemen by Tim Burton. Burton and Johnny Depp team up for another dark and gloomy tale. Christina Ricci is as good as Katrina Van Tassel, and you get a Danny Elfman soundtrack too, of course. I watch this movie every Halloween night.

The Lost Boys: Okay there is a little gore here but not too much. The two Corey's star in this 80s classic about vampires living in modern-day California. My favorite part is Grandpa's line at the end of "One thing about living in Santa Clara I never could stomach, all the blank vampires," as he goes into the fridge for a root beer.

Hansel and Gretal Witch Hunters: Now you got me on this one, there is for sure some gore, but at least it is mostly humourous gore. It didn't get credit results or reviews in theatres in 2013 but I really enjoy it. Action and humor and the overall story is pretty decent. I might be the only person who likes this movie. I know my friends and I will argue about it often but I still try to get a viewing of it in at Halloween time.

If you haven't seen any of these, hopefully, my little recap/reviews inspire you to give them a go in the next day or two.

