Light Snow Expected in Central Minnesota Monday Night

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says light snow will begin Monday evening after 6:00 p.m.

The most widespread snow will be along and north of Interstate 94.

St. Cloud is likely to be closer to the one-inch mark.  Northward up by Brainerd, they could see closer to two inches.

St. Cloud averages one inch of snow in the month of October and we haven't had any snow yet this year, so if we do get the inch of snow on Monday night it would be pretty normal for us for the early part of the winter season.

On-and-off snow showers will continue into early Tuesday morning.

Watch for slick spots and reduced road visibility Monday night, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.

The high temperature in St. Cloud on Monday will only be 36 degrees.  The overnight low will be at 24 degrees.  We do warm back up to the lower 40s for highs by the end of the week.

Categories: St. Cloud News
