Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate Remains Below 2 Percent

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota lost 3,100 jobs last month.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 1.9 percent in August.

Our labor force participation rate went down two-tenths of a point to 68.2 percent. The labor force participation rate is highest among Hispanic workers at nearly 81 percent, while black workers were at 66.8 percent, and white workers were at 68.6 percent.

In Minnesota, average hourly wages for all private sector workers rose 24 cents to $34.62 in August.

