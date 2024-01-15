Minnesota’s Presidential Primary Voting Begins on Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesotans can start voting already this Friday in our state's Presidential Primary.

Absentee voting starts Friday for the March 5th Primary. The only item on the ballot will be the candidates running for United States President.

Stearns County Elections Division Director Laura Laudenbach says you will need to choose between one of three ballots.

The chair of each major political party submits a list of candidate names to us, which we received on January 2nd. From that, the voter actually chooses to vote by party. This year we have ballots for the Republican, Democrat, and Legal Marijuana Now parties.

There are five candidates listed on the Republican party ballot, there are 11 candidates on the Democratic party ballot and five candidates on the Legal Marijuana Now party.

Stearns County Elections Supervisor Roxanne Gerads says you need to keep in mind that between now and when you vote candidates that have dropped out of the race will still be on the ballot.

Between now and the election there will be candidates that drop off the ballot. It really is up to the voters before they come in to know who is on the ballot and who is still running. Election judges cannot inform who is still running a campaign.

Stearns County residents can vote by absentee ballot in person at the Stearns County building in Waite Park or in St. Cloud at the Lake George Municipal Complex. However, St. Cloud residents who are not in Stearns County will need to go to their county offices to vote.

On Presidential Primary election day on March 5th you will be able to go to your normal polling place.

One big change this year in Minnesota is that people who have been convicted of a felony can now legally vote as long as they are not incarcerated when they vote.

Later this year Minnesota will have another State Primary on August 13th. The General Election is on November 5th.

