Minnesota’s Official 2022 Summer Climate Outlook Released

With the arrival of June, and the start of meteorological summer, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has released its official climate outlook for the months of June, July, and August.

With plentiful rainfall across Minnesota this spring, the drought conditions have essentially come to an end, and according to NOAA's CPC we can expect that trend to continue, with near-normal precipitation expected for the next three months.

Minnesota Drought Monitor for 6/2/22

Most of the western US will continue to experience severe drought and elevated fire danger.

The St. Cloud area and most of the rest of the state of Minnesota are above average for rainfall so far this season.

As far as the temperature outlook for Minnesota during the Summer of 2022, the Climate Prediction Center says we're trending towards near-normal to slightly above normal temperatures.

The normal average high temperature in Minnesota for June is 79. In July that climbs to 83, and in August the average high is 80 -- so according to NOAA we should be close to that or just a bit warmer.

Again, in the western U.S., it appears the scorching heat and drought conditions will continue to create water issues and fire danger.