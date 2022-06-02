Owner of Cowboy Jack’s in St. Cloud Plans to Demolish Building

ST. CLOUD -- The owners of the Cowboy Jack's property in downtown St. Cloud say they plan to demolish the building.

The building was severely damaged in the Press Bar fire in February of 2020 and has been closed since then.

According to Economic Development Authority agenda for Tuesday, staff has been working with the owners of Midnight Real Estate LLC who own the property who say they wish to redevelop the site.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the demolition will take place this summer. He says the redevelopment is still to be determined and that until there is a redevelopment plan in place the city will create green space so as to not have a fenced-in area. He says there will however be a screened fence while the demolition is going on.

In order to preserve the opportunity to potentially utilize Tax Increment Financing on a future redevelopment on the site, it is necessary for the EDA to make a finding by Resolution and Development Agreement that the property meets TIF Substandard qualifications prior to demolition.

The action preserves the ability of the EDA to create a TIF District within three years of demolition when more details of a development proposal are known.