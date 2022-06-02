Sartell Officials Expecting Strong Summer Tourism Season

SARTELL -- It may be early June but summer events are in full swing throughout the Sartell community.

City Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says the Sartell Baseball Association has already had multiple tournaments over at Pinecone Central Park and the calendar keeps filling up.

They started out with a bang bringing in almost 30 teams that opening weekend. Every weekend in June they association will have a tournament at Pinecone Central Park. There is also a softball tournament coming into town next week and a basketball tournament at the end of the month at the community center.

Sweeter says the park has really evolved in recent years with the addition of new playing fields, Mr. Twisty operating the concession stand and the Tom Bearson Foundation raising funds for three outdoor basketball courts.

Sweeter says with amenities like Pinecone Central Park, The Community Center and the Scheel's Athletic Complex, they are expecting an influx of visitors

The way we gage tourism within the community is through our restaurants. They are really good about giving us feedback and how other business can capitalize on the increase of visitors.

Sweeter says they've really become a premier youth sports destination in recent years and their business community has really taken advantage in promoting Sartell while visitors are in town.

She says the city would eventually like to see another hotel complex open in Sartell to provide more overnight lodging for guests.

Next week, the city will kick off the Swing Into Summer music series (June 7th) and Sartell Summerfest (June 11th).