Minnesota’s Most Haunted Road is an Hour From St. Cloud

Central Minnesota is home to a lot of alleged haunted locations, one of them being Timber Lake Road in New London. About an hour drive southwest of St. Cloud you can find this county road, that looks like any other in the daylight. But come nightfall, it gives off a different vibe.

The road runs along a thick forest and wetlands that are part of Sibley State Park. Locals have reported seeing strange things on the road for years, like red eyes blinking at travelers through the darkness. Only In Your State wrote:

As the story goes, a woman who lived in a house near the road one day came home to find her children murdered. Devastated, she hung herself, and her ghost has wandered the road searching for the murderer ever since.

Timber Lake Road runs past the Colfax Cemetery, where the woman and children are supposedly buried. Just last year, the YouTube channel Search4Spirits took on the road and cemetery to see if it is really haunted. You can watch the half hour search video here. The Crypto Crew claims to have taken a picture of the Colfax Cemetery ghost, but I'll let you decide what you want to believe.

My mother-in-law recently took a trip in that direction and drove the road. I'm hoping to make it down there once Halloween gets closer, just to say I did it. Are you daring enough to check out this road yourself?

