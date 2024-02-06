Minnesota’s Historic Lutsen Lodge Destroyed In fire
LUTSEN (WJON News) -- A fire early Tuesday morning has destroyed a popular Minnesota resort.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office was called just before 12:30 a.m. to a fire alarm at Lutsen Resort. Staff at the resort reported smoke coming from the floor in the lobby area.
There were no guests on the site.
Crews from eight surrounding fire departments responded to the fire. By the time they arrived, the building was completely engulfed.
The Sheriff's Office says there were no injuries reported. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Get our free mobile app
The Historic Lutsen Lodge posted on its Facebook page that the resort also suffered fires in 1949 and 1951.
On its website, Lutsen says it is Minnesota's oldest resort being established in 1885.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Igloo Bar A Winter Tradition on Minnesota's Lake of the Woods
- World Food Tour: Greek Cravings in St. Cloud
- Line Up Announced for 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars
- Lion May be Coming to Sauk Rapids Park
- New Book Bucket List Guide to Exploring Minnesota