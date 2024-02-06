St. Cloud Gardens Nominated for Best Botanical Gardens

St. Cloud Gardens Nominated for Best Botanical Gardens

(Photo: WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Our beloved gardens here in St. Cloud are in a contest for the Best Botanical Garden in the United States.

USA Today has a reader's choice award for the 10 Best.

Munsinger and Clemens Gardens are among the 20 choices along with gardens in cities like Wichita, Brooklyn, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver and St. Louis.

The paper says,

"From desert climates to Japanese gardens, these 20 stunning venues — nominated by an expert panel as the best botanical gardens in the U.S. — showcase vast collections of plant life, helping to promote and conserve the plant diversity of our planet."

Voting began Monday and is open through March 3rd. You can vote once per day.

Get our free mobile app

Right now Munsinger and Clemens Gardens are in second place.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports