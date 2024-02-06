St. Cloud Gardens Nominated for Best Botanical Gardens
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Our beloved gardens here in St. Cloud are in a contest for the Best Botanical Garden in the United States.
USA Today has a reader's choice award for the 10 Best.
Munsinger and Clemens Gardens are among the 20 choices along with gardens in cities like Wichita, Brooklyn, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver and St. Louis.
The paper says,
"From desert climates to Japanese gardens, these 20 stunning venues — nominated by an expert panel as the best botanical gardens in the U.S. — showcase vast collections of plant life, helping to promote and conserve the plant diversity of our planet."
Voting began Monday and is open through March 3rd. You can vote once per day.
Right now Munsinger and Clemens Gardens are in second place.
