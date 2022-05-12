Investigation Into Camp Ripley Work Results in Back-Pay

ST. PAUL -- A handful of workers will get thousands of dollars in back pay after an investigation from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

The DLI’s prevailing-wage section found Champlin-based Minnesota Controls Solutions misclassified employees as apprentices during work at Camp Ripley in 2019 and 2020.

As a result, the employees were underpaid for the work they did. In addition, the workers did not receive overtime pay.

The DLI recovered $44,873 in back wages owed to five construction workers. The back-pay amounts range from $287 to $21,925.

According to a news release from the MN DLI, prevailing wage is the minimum hourly wage employers must pay their employees performing construction work on projects funded by state dollars. The wage rates are set by the DLI.

For more information on the DLI’s prevailing-wage laws, click here.