New MN Chamber Report Shows Minnesota Business Challenges

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The latest Business Benchmarks report from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce may seem like an endless list of contradictions.

The 2024 Business Benchmarks report from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce takes a number of economic data points and reduces it to an easy-to-read report for business professionals.

The report claims a number of successes statewide can mask the state’s actual economic position.

Among Minnesota’s strengths:

Continued long-term economic stability.

Better cost of living.

Continues strength in the legacy of innovation.

Infrastructure improvements in transportation and broadband.

The labor force continues to recover.

The report claims Minnesota faces these challenges:

Slow economic growth.

High taxes and regulations.

Increasing cost of doing business.

Negative net domestic migration.

The report details how a state rich with high-quality strengths doesn’t translate into meaningful economic growth.

To read the report, find the link here.

