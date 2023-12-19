Minnesotans Feeling Old? There are Discounts Just for You

So many times we hear people talking about getting old. The things that we hear are usually not positive. Everything hurts, illnesses seem to come along much more often, and worse than they used to be, you don't have enough to retire on, so you will have to work forever. You can't keep up with "the kids" anymore You want to go to bed at 8:30pm... or earlier. You can't sleep past 5am. And the list goes on.

I'm here to tell you that there is at least one thing good about being over 50 - there are some discounts that you can take advantage of... but you are going to have to admit that you are over 50... swallow your pride, people! (some of the discounts are for people over 60 or 65+).

Some of these discounts need to actually be asked for, they aren't just straight-up offered.

FOOD/RESTAURANTS:

Dunkin Donuts gives free coffee to people over 55 . If you're paying for a cup every day, you might want to start getting it for FREE.

YOU must ASK for your discount !

RESTAURANTS: Applebee's: 15% off with Golden Apple Card (60+) Arby's: 10% off ( 55 +) Burger King: 10% off (60+)

Chick-Fil-A: 10% off or free small drink or coffee ( 55+) Hardee's: $0.33 beverages everyday (65+) IHOP: 10% off ( 55+) KFC: free small drink with any meal ( 55+) McDonald's: discounts on coffee everyday ( 55+) Subway: 10% off (60+) Taco Bell : 5% off; free beverages for seniors (65+) Wendy's: 10% off ( 55 +)

RETAIL & APPAREL : Goodwill: 10% off one day a week (date varies by location) Hallmark: 10% off one day a week (date varies by location) Kohl's: 15% off (60+)Modell's Sporting Goods: 30% off Ross Stores: 10% off every Tuesday ( 55+)

The Salvation Army Thrift Stores: up to 50% off ( 55+)

GROCERY : Hy-Vee: 5% off one day a week (date varies by location, and most of the stores in Mnnesota are in the metro area).

TRAVEL : Alaska Airlines: 50% off (65+) American Airlines: various discounts for 50% off non-peak periods (Tuesdays - Thursdays) (62+)and up (call before booking for discount) Continental Airlines: no initiation fee for Continental Presidents Club & special fares for select destinations Southwest Airlines: various discounts for ages 65 and up (call before booking for discount) United Airlines: various discounts for ages 65 and up (call before booking for discount) U.S. Airways: various discounts for ages 65 and up (call before booking for discount) Amtrak: 15% off (62+) Greyhound: 15% off (62+)

CAR RENTAL:

Alamo Car Rental: up to 25% off for AARP members Avis: up to 25% off for AARP members Budget Rental Cars: 40% off; up to 50% off for AARP members ( 50+)

Dollar Rent-A-Car: 10% off ( 50+) Enterprise Rent-A-Car: 5% off for AARP members Hertz: up to 25% off for AARP members National Rent-A-Car: up to 30% off for AARP members

HOTELS:: Holiday Inn: 20-40% off depending on location (62+) Best Western: 40% off (55+) Cambria Suites: 20%-30% off (60+) Waldorf Astoria - NYC $5,000 off nightly rate for Presidential Suite (55 +) Clarion Motels: 20%-30% off (60+) Comfort Inn: 20%-30% off (60+) Comfort Suites: 20%-30% off (60+) Econo Lodge: 40% off (60+) Hampton Inns & Suites: 40% off when booked 72 hours in advance Hyatt Hotels: 25%-50% off (62+) InterContinental Hotels Group: various discounts at all hotels (65+) Mainstay Suites: 10% off with Mature Traveler's Discount (50+); 20%-30% off (60+) Marriott Hotels: 25% off (62+) Motel 6: Stay Free Sunday nights (60+) Quality Inn: 40%-50% off (60+) Rodeway Inn: 20%-30% off (60+) Sleep Inn: 40% off (60+)

U.S.NATIONAL PARKS: $10 lifetime pass; 50% off additional services including camping (62+)

CELL PHONE DISCOUNTS : AT&T: Special Senior Nation 200 Plan $19.99/month (65+) Jitterbug: $10/month cell phone service ( 50 +) Verizon Wireless: Verizon Nationwide 65 Plus Plan $29.99/month (65+).

MISCELLANEOUS: Great Clips: $8 off hair cuts (60+) Supercuts: $8 off haircuts (60+)

Remember - a lot of these discounts are going to have to be asked for, so try it. You have nothing to lose by asking, and you may just gain a discount.

